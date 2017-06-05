Highlights of the Pennsylvania House'...

Highlights of the Pennsylvania House's gambling legislation

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is considering legislation Wednesday to expand casino-style gambling to websites, airports, bars and off-track betting parlors. It also would allow online lottery games and reinstate a requirement that casinos pay millions to host communities.

