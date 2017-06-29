Highlights of Pennsylvania's budget agreement
Including approximately $400 million to go on the just-ending fiscal year's books, the plan approves about $870 million in spending, or almost 3 percent, above the last enacted budget of just over $31.5 billion. -Lacks legislation to fund it and requires more than $2 billion in yet-to-be-identified cash to balance, according to lawmakers.
