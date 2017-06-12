Hartley Holmes Lodge expansion dedica...
Nearly 200 people attended the May 29 dedication of the expanded dining room and new classrooms in Hartley Holmes Lodge at Spring Canyon Retreat and Conference Center. It marked the seventh time a Memorial Day ceremony was held at the retreat center southwest of Buena Vista for military men and women.
