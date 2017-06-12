Hartley Holmes Lodge expansion dedica...

Hartley Holmes Lodge expansion dedica...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chaffee County Times

Nearly 200 people attended the May 29 dedication of the expanded dining room and new classrooms in Hartley Holmes Lodge at Spring Canyon Retreat and Conference Center. It marked the seventh time a Memorial Day ceremony was held at the retreat center southwest of Buena Vista for military men and women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Addict working for sports center 15 hr Jeff Teel 1
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Jun 15 Red 4
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 13 SNOWMAN99 1,314
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC