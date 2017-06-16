Gov. Wolf urges Pennsylvania men to t...

Gov. Wolf urges Pennsylvania men to take Fathera s Day pledge to end gender violence

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is urging men across the state to join him in taking the Father's Day Pledge to end gender violence. Wolf is joining members of the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, along with other elected officials and men across Pennsylvania in committing to never use violence in relationships, speak up, support work to end gender violence, and to be a mentor to younger men.

