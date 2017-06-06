Getaway driver pleads guilty in rando...

Getaway driver pleads guilty in random Pennsylvania killings

A man has pleaded guilty to driving a car with a passenger who randomly killed three Pennsylvania residents as part of a string of shootings that police say also left four people in New Jersey dead. Kareem Mitchell, of Newark, New Jersey, entered the plea Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.

