Former state Rep. Jesse White disbarred in Pennsylvania
The state Supreme Court noted in a tersely worded order filed June 26 that former legislator Jesse White has been disbarred on his own consent after allegations surfaced that he misappropriated more than $100,000 with which clients entrusted him. White, 39, a Cecil Township resident who practiced law in McDonald, tendered his unconditional and voluntary resignation from practicing law in Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jun 23
|Escaped-Johnstown
|78
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC