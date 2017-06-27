Former state Rep. Jesse White disbarred in Pennsylvania

The state Supreme Court noted in a tersely worded order filed June 26 that former legislator Jesse White has been disbarred on his own consent after allegations surfaced that he misappropriated more than $100,000 with which clients entrusted him. White, 39, a Cecil Township resident who practiced law in McDonald, tendered his unconditional and voluntary resignation from practicing law in Pennsylvania.

