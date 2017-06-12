Flag Day 2017: Why do we celebrate? A...

Flag Day 2017: Why do we celebrate? And why do we have Pennsylvania to thank for it?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

The United States has several patriotic holidays -- Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Flag Day are just a few. Flag Day is probably the lesser known holiday and Constitution Day may be even more so).

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 19 hr SNOWMAN99 1,314
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Mon george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Sun spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC