Five Mirror staff members take first-...

Five Mirror staff members take first-place honors

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Altoona Mirror

Individual first-place recipients at the Pennsylvania Newspaper Press Association included Michael Boytim, Cory Giger, Cherie Hicks and Russell O'Reilly. Boytim, a member of the sports staff, won first place in the personality profile category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Coggins 6 hr Joelean 1
James Coggins 6 hr Palmreader 1
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Sat spytheweb 2
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Jun 2 Spike 62
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 May 23 Neighbor 8
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16) May 19 ohwilbur 98
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC