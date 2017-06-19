Fired workers can't see their personnel files, Pa. Supreme Court says
Fired workers have no right under Pennsylvania law to see their personnel files kept by their ex-employers, even if they ask to view those files right after they are canned, the state Supreme Court has ruled. Justice David N. Wecht relied in part on the dictionary in reaching that conclusion in an opinion issued this week.
