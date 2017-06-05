Erie, Pa., to host traveling World War II exhibit
A traveling World War II exhibit titled "We Can Do It!" is scheduled to open Aug. 12 at the Historical Society of Erie County's Thomas B. Hagen History Center. The exhibit, which will run through Nov. 28, is a collaborative project between the Pittsburgh-based Heinz History Center and the Historical Society.
