Dirty kitchens, broken toilets, roden...

Dirty kitchens, broken toilets, rodent activity: restaurant inspection results

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

But some in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster Lebanon, Perry and York counties had violations during inspections conducted from May 14 to May 20. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture oversees restaurant inspections in the state. Inspection reports are "snapshots" of the day and time the inspections took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Fri Pids 1,313
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Fri Ms Sassy 11
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Jun 2 Spike 62
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC