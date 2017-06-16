Department of Homeland Security Grants Pennsylvania Real Id Extension

The Department of Homeland Security has notified PennDOT that Pennsylvania has been granted a REAL ID enforcement extension through October 10, 2017, which means that Pennsylvania residents will not face access issues when entering federal facilities through that date. "I am pleased that the Department of Homeland Security has recognized the proactive steps that Pennsylvania has taken in terms of developing a plan for REAL ID compliance," said Secretary of Transportation Leslie S. Richards.

