Department of Homeland Security Extends Real Id Enforcement Grace Period for Pennsylvania

The Department of Homeland Security has announced a REAL ID enforcement grace period through July 10, which means that Pennsylvania residents will not face access issues when entering federal facilities through that date. This grace period goes into effect June 7, and applies to states, including Pennsylvania, currently under compliance extensions set to expire June 6. Within hours of Gov. Tom Wolf signing SB 133 on May 26, which repealed previous REAL ID non-participation legislation and allows the commonwealth to provide REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and identification cards at the customer's option, PennDOT submitted an extension request to DHS and is currently awaiting DHS response.

