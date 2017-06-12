Dems took precautionary cover at sepa...

Dems took precautionary cover at separate field during baseball shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

The Democratic congressional baseball team, practicing on a separate field Wednesday morning, took cover minutes after the shooting at the GOP congressional baseball team's practice in Alexandria, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries told CNN. "I was in left field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa 8 hr Red 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue SNOWMAN99 1,314
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC