Democrats have passion to run. But do they have a playbook for winning back seats?
The women darting through the statehouse here alongside mentoring lawmakers have what Democrats need: sterling resumes, grit and anger at President Trump so deep that they are overlooking misgivings about establishment politics to run under the party banner. "I woke up the day after the election and said, 'I have got to do something to try to fix things,'" said Jessica Way, a 29-year-old teacher and labor organizer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|Pids
|1,313
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|4 hr
|Ms Sassy
|11
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Joelean
|1
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Palmreader
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Jun 2
|Spike
|62
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC