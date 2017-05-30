Democratic AGs set to fight Trump over climate
Democratic state attorneys general -- the same group that beat back President Donald Trump's travel ban in court -- are now turning their eyes to climate and environmental issues. As Trump announced the United States' exit from the Paris climate accord, several attorneys general said Thursday they've already begun discussing strategies to battle the administration.
