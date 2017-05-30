Delayed eating can increase weight and negatively affect fat metabolism
New findings suggest eating late at night could be more dangerous than you think. Compared to eating earlier in the day, prolonged delayed eating can increase weight, insulin and cholesterol levels, and negatively affect fat metabolism, and hormonal markers implicated in heart disease, diabetes and other health problems, according to results from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|23 hr
|Spike
|62
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|May 23
|Neighbor
|8
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16)
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|May 19
|Tractor18
|1
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 16
|Tax Increases
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC