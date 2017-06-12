Death penalty for man convicted in mo...

Death penalty for man convicted in mother-daughter stabbing

10 hrs ago

A Pennsylvania jury has decided on the death penalty for a man convicted in the stabbing deaths of a woman and her 16-year-old daughter. Lancaster County prosecutors say 40-year-old Leeton Thomas broke into a basement apartment and stabbed 44-year-old Lisa Sheetz and her daughter Hailey because they were scheduled to testify against him in a child sex assault case.

