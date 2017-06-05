Dear Pennsylvania, we may have a Franzia problem
Pennsylvanians spent more than $33 million on Franzia boxed wines over the past 12 months at Pennsylvania's Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores. Franzia is the clear favorite boxed wines for Pennsylvanians.
