CWA Reaches Favorable Settlement in Verizon Copper Network Case before Pennsylvania PUC

In a big victory for Pennsylvania consumers, CWA has reached a settlement with Verizon that will require the company to repair and replace bad cable, defective equipment, faulty back-up batteries, and to take down 15,000 double telephone poles. The settlement is the result of a CWA complaint before the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission against Verizon for failure to maintain its copper infrastructure in violation of its statutory obligation to provide safe and adequate service to customers.

