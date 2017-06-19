Cosby alternate juror: I 'probably' w...

Cosby alternate juror: I 'probably' would have convicted him

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

An alternate juror in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case said Monday he "probably" would have voted to convict and was "ridiculously sick" when he found out the main jury couldn't reach a verdict. A mistrial was declared Saturday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Sun Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center Sun Jeff Teel 1
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Jun 15 Red 4
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC