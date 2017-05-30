Cops: New York man shot Pennsylvanian...

Cops: New York man shot Pennsylvanian at kindergarten party

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police say a New York City man fatally shot a Pennsylvania man who was hosting a kindergarten graduation party for his son and several other children. Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim's 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults that ended when 27-year-old Tremaine Jamison shot 29-year-old Devon Brown in the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... 4 hr tomin cali 1
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) 9 hr Fitus T Bluster 378
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 23 hr Spike 62
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 May 23 Neighbor 8
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16) May 19 ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa May 19 Tractor18 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC