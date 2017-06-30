Companies still hobbled from fearsome cyberattack
Containers are piled up at a terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Operations at a terminal at India's busiest container port have been stalled by the malicious software that suddenly burst across the world's computer screens Tuesday, another example of the disruption that continues to be felt globally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|1 hr
|Our welfare state
|9
|Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen...
|3 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|Harley Race
|79
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Jun 27
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC