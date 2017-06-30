Companies still hobbled from fearsome...

Companies still hobbled from fearsome cyberattack

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Containers are piled up at a terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Operations at a terminal at India's busiest container port have been stalled by the malicious software that suddenly burst across the world's computer screens Tuesday, another example of the disruption that continues to be felt globally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welfare cheats need not apply 1 hr Our welfare state 9
News Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen... 3 hr weaponX 1
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) 8 hr Harley Race 79
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Jun 27 Pension lack of ... 351
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 18 Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center Jun 18 Jeff Teel 1
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Jun 15 Red 4
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC