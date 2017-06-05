Catfish of Pennsylvania: Stonecats, madtoms, bullheads
Again, on Saturday night, catfish were hurled onto the ice during a Stanley Cup Finals battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators. The dead fish being tossed appeared to be channel catfish, the primary commercially raised catfish species, but also one that occurs naturally in the wild across the U.S., and across Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Coggins
|6 hr
|Joelean
|1
|James Coggins
|6 hr
|Palmreader
|1
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Jun 2
|Spike
|62
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|May 23
|Neighbor
|8
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16)
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC