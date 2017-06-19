Brookwood Sells Three Office Properties in Pennsylvania Totaling More Than $22 Million
The buildings are part of a 29-building portfolio acquired in 2015 through its affiliates, Brookwood Philadelphia I, LLC and Brookwood Philadelphia II, LLC, in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas. All of the buildings were purchased by owner/users, demonstrating a commitment on the part of the buyers to the submarkets in which the properties are located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Sun
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|18
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Joelean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC