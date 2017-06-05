Bill to overhaul Pennsylvania pension benefits ona

Legislation supported by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to overhaul benefits for future employees in Pennsylvania's two big debt-saddled pension systems is on a fast track, passing the Senate in a bipartisan vote Mon Bill to overhaul Pennsylvania pension benefits on fast track Legislation supported by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to overhaul benefits for future employees in Pennsylvania's two big debt-saddled pension systems is on a fast track, passing the Senate in a bipartisan vote Mon Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2017/06/05/bill-overhaul-pennsylvania-pension-benefits-fast-track/102523556/ In this file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf talks with the media after a tour at York City School District's Ferguson K-8 on Wednesday, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.