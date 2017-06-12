Bill Cosby's Defense Shocks the Court...

Bill Cosby's Defense Shocks the Court by Resting Case

Bill Cosby and his wife of more than 50 years walked into the Montgomery County Courthouse arm in arm this morning, smiling as they breezed by reporters and curious bystanders. It was the first time Camille Cosby had showed up to her famous husband's sexual-assault trial since it began last Monday in suburban Philadelphia.

