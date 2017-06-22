Bill Cosby, Fresh From Trial, Plans S...

Bill Cosby, Fresh From Trial, Plans Speeches on Sex Assault Issues

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

Bill Cosby is planning a series of town hall meetings this summer to educate people, including young athletes and married men, on how to avoid accusations of sexual assault, two of his representatives said Wednesday. The announcement came just days after Mr. Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended in a hung jury and while he is still battling several civil suits from other women who say he assaulted them too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 18 Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center Jun 18 Jeff Teel 1
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Jun 15 Red 4
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 17
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC