Bill Cosby, Fresh From Trial, Plans Speeches on Sex Assault Issues
Bill Cosby is planning a series of town hall meetings this summer to educate people, including young athletes and married men, on how to avoid accusations of sexual assault, two of his representatives said Wednesday. The announcement came just days after Mr. Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended in a hung jury and while he is still battling several civil suits from other women who say he assaulted them too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Joelean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC