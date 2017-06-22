Bill Cosby, Fresh From Trial, Plans Speeches on Sex Assault Issues

Bill Cosby is planning a series of town hall meetings this summer to educate people, including young athletes and married men, on how to avoid accusations of sexual assault, two of his representatives said Wednesday. The announcement came just days after Mr. Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended in a hung jury and while he is still battling several civil suits from other women who say he assaulted them too.

