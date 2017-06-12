Bass in Pennsylvania: Living and thriving far beyond nature's plan
From humble beginnings, isolated in western Pennsylvania, largemouth and smallmouth bass have spread across the entire state, with a lot of help from humans. Without similar assistance, their close relative, the spotted bass, continues to occupy only the Ohio River drainage in Pennsylvania.
