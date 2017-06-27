Animal cruelty law has governor's signature, dog's paw print
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and a Boston terrier found emaciated and diseased at an animal breeding operation have signed legislation strengthening laws against animal cruelty and neglect. The Democratic governor signed the bill with a pen before a crowd on the state Capitol lawn Wednesday before helping dip Libre's paw in ink and stamping it on the bill.
