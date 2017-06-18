A Netflix show about Pennsylvania - boxing, hoagies and DeVito not included

The second season of Netflix's "F Is for Family" draws rare attention to social issues in the Keystone State When people discuss the brilliant original programming offered on Netflix - shows like "House of Cards," "Orange Is the New Black" and "Stranger Things" - they conspicuously leave out a show that should be a part of the conversation. "F Is for Family," an animated sitcom starring Bill Burr and Laura Dern and set in the early 1970s, is one of the best new shows out there, period.

