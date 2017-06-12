A 'get out of town' budget appears in...

A 'get out of town' budget appears inevitable, lawmakers say

11 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Lawmakers faced with Pennsylvania state government's biggest cash shortfall since the recession are bracing for what they call a "get-out-of-town budget." Put another way, there is little expectation in the Capitol of bringing long-term balance to the state's tattered finances before lawmakers depart for their traditional summer break from Harrisburg.

