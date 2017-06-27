68 Pennsylvanians charged with committing nearly $270K in welfare fraud
Twenty-one central Pennsylvania residents are among the 68 people state officials just charged with committing nearly $270,000 in welfare fraud. Those are just the people who were caught committing that crime in May, the Office of Inspector General reported Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jun 23
|Escaped-Johnstown
|78
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC