68 Pennsylvanians charged with committing nearly $270K in welfare fraud

Twenty-one central Pennsylvania residents are among the 68 people state officials just charged with committing nearly $270,000 in welfare fraud. Those are just the people who were caught committing that crime in May, the Office of Inspector General reported Wednesday.

