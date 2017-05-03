WOW! Now Even CNN Is Saying THIS About Hillary.
Jake Tapper is keeping his spot as one of CNN's only reporters that conservatives will still watch. And last night, in his coverage of Hillary's re-emergence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|8 min
|Parden Pard
|20
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|12 hr
|Ms Sassy
|103
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|17 hr
|okimar
|50
|Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10)
|Tue
|Rachel vaughan
|15
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC