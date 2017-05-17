What's your past salary? Lawmakers want to ban the question
An awkward job interview question - how much did you make at your last job? - is getting banned in some parts of the country. Massachusetts, New York City and Philadelphia have passed laws that bar employers from asking applicants about their salary history.
