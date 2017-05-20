Whata s stopping Obamacare repeal? GO...

Whata s stopping Obamacare repeal? GOP lawmakers in Hillary Clinton districts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The bill to repeal Obamacare is teetering on the brink of failure, and Republicans facing tough reelection races in 2018 are hesitant to take a vote that could have serious political consequences in 18 months. There are 23 House Republicans who represent districts won by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and over half of that group are either opposed or undecided on the GOP health care bill as of Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i... 16 min Erl 97
News Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre... 13 hr Retribution 47
Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10) Tue Rachel vaughan 15
News Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd... Mon Parden Pard 18
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Apr 28 Jimmy Franks 1,312
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Apr 26 Ghost Teachers 349
Poll Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13) Apr 20 John Kotsch 21
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC