Whata s stopping Obamacare repeal? GOP lawmakers in Hillary Clinton districts

The bill to repeal Obamacare is teetering on the brink of failure, and Republicans facing tough reelection races in 2018 are hesitant to take a vote that could have serious political consequences in 18 months. There are 23 House Republicans who represent districts won by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and over half of that group are either opposed or undecided on the GOP health care bill as of Tuesday afternoon.

