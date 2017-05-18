What Resistance? Primary 2017 was a 'politics as usual' election: Tony May
In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election to the presidency last November, people who apparently are willing to say anything out loud if it will get them 30 seconds of face-time on cable TV were predicting massive voter backlash at the polls beginning with the 2017 "off year" election. Primary Election Day 2017 has come and gone in Pennsylvania and most if not all of the manifestations of "politics as usual" are still standing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|Spike
|45
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Fri
|ohwilbur
|98
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|May 19
|Tractor18
|1
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 16
|Tax Increases
|1
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|May 14
|Just a Little Recon
|30
|Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear
|May 13
|Frank
|1
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Recent salaries
|2,715
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC