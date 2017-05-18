What Resistance? Primary 2017 was a '...

What Resistance? Primary 2017 was a 'politics as usual' election: Tony May

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election to the presidency last November, people who apparently are willing to say anything out loud if it will get them 30 seconds of face-time on cable TV were predicting massive voter backlash at the polls beginning with the 2017 "off year" election. Primary Election Day 2017 has come and gone in Pennsylvania and most if not all of the manifestations of "politics as usual" are still standing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 11 hr Spike 45
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Fri ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa May 19 Tractor18 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC