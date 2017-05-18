What Resistance? Primary 2017 was a 'politics as usual' election: Tony May

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election to the presidency last November, people who apparently are willing to say anything out loud if it will get them 30 seconds of face-time on cable TV were predicting massive voter backlash at the polls beginning with the 2017 "off year" election. Primary Election Day 2017 has come and gone in Pennsylvania and most if not all of the manifestations of "politics as usual" are still standing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.