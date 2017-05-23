Wayfair to begin collecting Pennsylvania sales tax
Wayfair, the 16th largest online retailer in the U.S., started collecting sales tax on purchases in Pennsylvania on May 1, according to the department of revenue. The agreement is expected to provide millions of dollars in sales tax collections for the commonwealth in the future, the department said.
