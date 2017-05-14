Voters may need to brush up on judici...

Voters may need to brush up on judicial primary candidates

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Races for appellate court seats, the only statewide contests on the ballot in the Pennsylvania primary this month, are often derided as low-information contests. Election experts say voters can find themselves making decisions on factors such as the candidates' position on the ballot, the county where they live, their gender or the sound of their surname.

