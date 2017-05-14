Voters may need to brush up on judicial primary candidates
Races for appellate court seats, the only statewide contests on the ballot in the Pennsylvania primary this month, are often derided as low-information contests. Election experts say voters can find themselves making decisions on factors such as the candidates' position on the ballot, the county where they live, their gender or the sound of their surname.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|May 4
|Erl
|105
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|May 4
|Parden Pard
|20
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|May 3
|okimar
|50
|Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10)
|May 2
|Rachel vaughan
|15
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC