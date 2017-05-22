Video leads to charges for attack on ...

Video leads to charges for attack on cerebral palsy patient

Read more: New Jersey Herald

An eastern Pennsylvania man is accused of sucker punching someone outside a convenience store after making fun of the man because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy. Police in West Chester are charging 29-year-old Barry Robert Baker Jr. of Coatesville with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct for an attack captured on the store's security cameras .

