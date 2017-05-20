Vermont prisoners to be housed in Pennsylvania, including at SCI Camp Hill
The move comes months after the state Department of Corrections announced the closure of SCI Pittsburgh as part of cost-cutting measures implemented in advance of what will likely be a fraught 2017 budget process. "Vermont is looking for beds at the same time we have available beds, so it works out for both states," Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said Monday, in a written statement.
