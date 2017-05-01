UPS honors Pennsylvania Drivers for 25 years of service
UPS announced that 52 elite drivers from Pennsylvania are among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Pennsylvania boasts 335 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 9,436 years of accident-free driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|3 hr
|okimar
|45
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|7 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|89
|Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10)
|11 hr
|Rachel vaughan
|15
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|18
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC