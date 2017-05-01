UPS honors Pennsylvania Drivers for 2...

UPS honors Pennsylvania Drivers for 25 years of service

UPS announced that 52 elite drivers from Pennsylvania are among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Pennsylvania boasts 335 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 9,436 years of accident-free driving.

