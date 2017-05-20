Tornado watch issued in 29 Pennsylvan...

Tornado watch issued in 29 Pennsylvania counties

That includes Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Elk, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Warren and Wyoming counties. There is a hazardous weather outlook issued for the midstate, including Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon,Cumberland, Adams, York and The coming storms are the result of a weather system responsible for deadly tornadoes and floods in the southern United States over the weekend.

