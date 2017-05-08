Today in History: May 9

Today in History: May 9

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

On May 9, 1754, a political cartoon in Benjamin Franklin's Pennsylvania Gazette depicted a snake cut into eight pieces, each section representing a part of the American colonies; the caption read, "JOIN, or DIE." In 1864, Union Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... 3 hr Oh No You Di-nt 3
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) 5 hr Tax Pensions IRA 350
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) 22 hr silly rabbit 174
News Mystery Of New Color-Coded Detour Signs Answered (Jul '08) May 7 Centrialian 10
News At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i... May 4 Erl 105
News Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd... May 4 Parden Pard 20
News Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre... May 3 okimar 50
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,352 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC