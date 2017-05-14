These 10 states could lose big in NAFTA revamp
Trump was ready to rip up the 23-year-old free trade deal with Canada and Mexico last week before phone calls with his counterparts from the two countries, a slew of leaders and advisers from Congress, and his own cabinet intervened to calm the president down. Now Trump says he'll "renegotiate" instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|Thu
|Erl
|105
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|Thu
|Parden Pard
|20
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|Wed
|okimar
|50
|Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10)
|May 2
|Rachel vaughan
|15
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC