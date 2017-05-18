Temple graduate wins Flamminio journalism award
The Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors has named Emily Rolen, a journalism major who graduated this month from Temple University, as the winner of the $4,000 Ralph Flamminio Memorial Scholarship. PAPME's award, honoring the former editor of The Morning Call in Allentown and Coatesville Record, salutes an outstanding Pennsylvania college student who best displays the ideals of Ralph Flamminio - passionate about journalism and the First Amendment, and a champion for a better-informed citizenry.
