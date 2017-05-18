Temple graduate wins Flamminio journa...

Temple graduate wins Flamminio journalism award

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors has named Emily Rolen, a journalism major who graduated this month from Temple University, as the winner of the $4,000 Ralph Flamminio Memorial Scholarship. PAPME's award, honoring the former editor of The Morning Call in Allentown and Coatesville Record, salutes an outstanding Pennsylvania college student who best displays the ideals of Ralph Flamminio - passionate about journalism and the First Amendment, and a champion for a better-informed citizenry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 3 hr apocalypse 41
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... 23 hr ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Fri Tractor18 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC