State funding for Penn's Vet school k...

State funding for Penn's Vet school keeps us all healthy: Christian Herr

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: PennLive.com

Two years ago, Pennsylvania farmers were just beginning to understand the extent of the devastation of America's worst animal disease outbreak, high pathogenic avian influenza . Nearly 2,000 veterinarians, state and federal regulators, and special contactors were dispatched to help with the control and cleanup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) 11 hr mmhmm 376
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) May 30 Spike 61
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 May 23 Neighbor 8
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16) May 19 ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa May 19 Tractor18 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,453,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC