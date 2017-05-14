Some towns rebound, others wither as ...

Some towns rebound, others wither as manufacturing declines

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, MAY 6, AND THEREAFTER - Dawn Varner, of Roaring Spring, Pa., labels rolls of paper April 27, 2017, at the Appvion Inc. paper mill in Roaring Spring, Pa. When the mill's France-based owners announced plans to sell their American subsidiary in 2001, employees nationwide pitched in to take control of the company by forming a worker-owned corporation now called Appvion Inc. During the Rust Belt's decades long manufacturing decline, cities have often managed to claw their way back to a growing economy, while towns with just one or two employers can remain desolate for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i... Thu Erl 105
News Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd... Thu Parden Pard 20
News Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre... May 3 okimar 50
Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10) May 2 Rachel vaughan 15
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Apr 28 Jimmy Franks 1,312
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Apr 26 Ghost Teachers 349
Poll Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13) Apr 20 John Kotsch 21
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC