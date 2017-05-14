Some towns rebound, others wither as manufacturing declines
ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, MAY 6, AND THEREAFTER - Dawn Varner, of Roaring Spring, Pa., labels rolls of paper April 27, 2017, at the Appvion Inc. paper mill in Roaring Spring, Pa. When the mill's France-based owners announced plans to sell their American subsidiary in 2001, employees nationwide pitched in to take control of the company by forming a worker-owned corporation now called Appvion Inc. During the Rust Belt's decades long manufacturing decline, cities have often managed to claw their way back to a growing economy, while towns with just one or two employers can remain desolate for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|Thu
|Erl
|105
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|Thu
|Parden Pard
|20
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|May 3
|okimar
|50
|Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10)
|May 2
|Rachel vaughan
|15
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC