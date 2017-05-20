Snakes of Pennsylvania: 21 species, 3 of them venomous
Pennsylvania is home to 21 species of snakes, according to the official list of snakes of Pennsylvania. Of course, some of those species haven't been seen in the state for several decades, and others occur only in small parts of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|3 hr
|okimar
|50
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|6 hr
|spocko
|100
|Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10)
|Tue
|Rachel vaughan
|15
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|18
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC