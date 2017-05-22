Small plane crashes in Pennsylvania f...

Small plane crashes in Pennsylvania field, pilot not hurt

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The aircraft was flying from Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey to Gaithersburg, Maryland, when the pilot had a problem with oil pressure and brought the craft down in a field in West Chester on Sunday. Kenny Wayne Shepherd was 7 years old the first time he saw Stevie Ray Vaughan play guitar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 11 hr True Christian wi... 46
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 12 hr Joe K 7
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 19 ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa May 19 Tractor18 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC